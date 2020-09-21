Police investigate after shots fired at Fashion Fair Mall store

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of Fashion Fair Mall on Monday, the Fresno Police Department said.

Around 12:50 p.m., several shots were heard in the vicinity of the mall, police said.

On arrival, officers located a window that was shot at Le Bella Rose and several shell casings were found outside the store.

No injuries were reported, and the suspects were still being sought.

No other information was immediately available.

