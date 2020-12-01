Police investigate after person found dead in Visalia apartment

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in an apartment Monday afternoon.

Visalia Police said they responded to an apartment on the 2900 block of E. Stewart Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived they said they found a person dead and it was determined to be a homicide.

The Visalia Police said the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Bryan Somavia at 559-713-4727 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

