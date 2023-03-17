FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they are investigating after a man was shot in the upper body Friday morning.

Police say they received calls around 6:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ferger Avenue in the Tower District near Palm and Olive avenues regarding a possible victim of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man in his early forties with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.