FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 30’s was shot in the head Monday night in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Clovis and Clinton avenues.

Fresno police said the victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in serious condition. Police are now searching for the suspect.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.