SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men were shot in Selma Wednesday night, according to the Selma Police Department.

Police say around midnight officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Mulberry Street.

Investigators say the three men that were shot were treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All of the victims who were interviewed are not cooperating and provided minimal information, police say.

The Selma Police Department is asking for community assistance with information surrounding this investigation and for any information to call (559) 896-2525 and ask for Sergeant Fain or Detective Hughes.