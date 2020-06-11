Police increasing patrols after rise in gang-related shootings in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Increased patrols promised by Fresno Police after a 23-year-old woman was left in a critical condition when officers say she was involved in a gang-related shooting in northwest Fresno Tuesday night.

Police said she was a passenger in a car that was fired upon by an unidentified suspect. The driver, a 27-year-old man was also shot in the arm but is expected to recover

With no suspects arrested, Northwest Fresno Policing District Commander Capt. Burke Farrah says officers are working to prevent retaliation.

“We’ll be focusing on those areas and hot spots where we think that violence and retaliation is likely to occur and try to prevent it from happening,” said Capt. Farrah.

The police department says northwest Fresno has experienced an increase in violent crime, including shootings, over the past month. However, overall crime is down 11.5% citywide. It’s a statistic that fluctuates weekly.

“It’s been harder with COVID. We’ve had to stretch our resources quite a bit, also to protect peoples first amendment rights to protest peacefully and that’s a mission we are happy to accept, but our resources have been stretched thin,” said Capt. Farrah.

Farrah says building relationships in the community is key to not only solve crimes, but prevent them.

“There’s a lot of retaliation issues right now in our community and we are working behind the scenes with church groups, pastors and people who can go out on the street and actually speak to gang members, some reformed gang members are doing that work to help quell the violence,” said Capt. Farrah.

Officers ask anyone with information about crime taking place in their neighborhood to contact them.

