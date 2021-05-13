Police identify Visalia stabbing victim and suspect

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police identified the woman who was stabbed to death Wednesday in Visalia.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Mandeep Kaur Basra.

Around 10:43 a.m. Visalia police were en route to the 6300 block of Sweet Avenue for a family disturbance call. When officers arrived, they say they found Basra who had been stabbed.

Officers say they were able to detain a suspect, who police identified as Swarndeep Singh Basra, 22 who was found at the location.

The victim Basra was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead after arrival.

The suspect Swarndeep Singh Basra was also taken to an area hospital. His injuries are described as “moderate” and he has been identified as the victim’s brother-in-law, according to investigators.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Visalia Police Department, at the hospital, while he receives treatment for injuries.