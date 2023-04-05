HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford Police have identified the man shot and killed outside a Domino’s Pizza on March 30.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old Rigoberto Zabala of Hanford.

“Criminals don’t want to commit a crime in a high traffic area this was a crime of opportunity where the victim was in a location,” said Hanford Police Captain Karl Anderson. “The suspects were in the right location at the right time, and they took an opportunity to get into a confrontation with him.”

Zabala was gunned down just after 10 a.m. and his death brings the number of homicides to 3 for 2023.

“Last year we had three homicides for the entire year,” said Anderson. “So, with how many homicides we’ve had this year we would be on track to have 12.”

Anderson believes criminals are becoming more brazen and they blame relaxed laws in the state.

“There’s no prison, there’s no jail time anymore. We arrest people and they’re literally out on the street before it happens and the district attorneys are frustrated too,” he said.

Anyone with additional information in the crime is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.