Police identify man who they say admitted to killing his own mother

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department identified the man who they say killed his mom Thursday night in central Fresno.

Police said Paul Gonzalez, 52, admitted to stabbing his mother who was identified by police.

His mother was identified as Janet Cruz, 73.

Police responded to the 3600 block of North Cedar around 6:30 p.m. regarding a stabbing victim. When they arrived they spoke to Gonzalez who Police say admitted to stabbing his mom.

Police said they found Cruz unresponsive with multiple stab wounds and she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Gonzalez was booked into the Fresno County jail.