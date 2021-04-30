Police identify man who they say admitted to killing his own mother

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department identified the man who they say killed his mom Thursday night in central Fresno.

Police said Paul Gonzalez, 52, admitted to stabbing his mother who was identified by police.

His mother was identified as Janet Cruz, 73.

Police responded to the 3600 block of North Cedar around 6:30 p.m. regarding a stabbing victim. When they arrived they spoke to Gonzalez who Police say admitted to stabbing his mom.

Police said they found Cruz unresponsive with multiple stab wounds and she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Gonzalez was booked into the Fresno County jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com