Police identify man suspected of robbing NW Fresno pharmacy

Tyler Repp, 23, of Fresno (Fresno Police)

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Friday identified a man suspected of robbing a northwest Fresno pharmacy.

Tyler Ray Repp, 23, of Fresno had entered the CVS Pharmacy on the northeast corner of West and Herndon avenues and took multiple cologne bottles, said Lt. Robert Beckwith. Store employees tried to stop Repp but he threatened to stab them before fleeing from the business.

No knife was seen and no one was injured.

Repp is currently wanted for the robbery and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information on Repp’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fresno Police at 559-721-7000. Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

