FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities released the name of the man who police say fired multiple gunshots during a standoff Sunday morning in central Fresno.

Police have identified Michael Zavala, 48, as the person they say fired the gunshots that initiated the standoff.

Around 2:00 a.m. officers received a call reporting gunshots that were fired from inside a home near Weldon and Palm avenues.

The caller said that he and his wife woke up to the sound of gunfire and found what they believed to be a bullet hole in the wall of their children’s bedroom. When officers arrived at the home moments later they evacuated the family.

Officers say they established a perimeter around Zavala’s home. When Zavala exited his home, police describe his behavior as “belligerent” and say that he refused to cooperate.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Police say Zavala began to shoot multiple times at the officers with a rifle. After several minutes of negotiating, Zavala exited his apartment.

According to police, Zavala was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and was treated for “a minor gunshot wound to his head.” Investigators say Zavala admitted to shooting at officers.

Zavala was booked into the Fresno County jail on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder for shooting into the apartments, four counts of attempted murder for shooting at officers and multiple weapons charges.

Fresno police said the incident was the third officer-involved shooting of 2022.