Police identify body found in central Fresno car as father of five children

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The body found Thursday inside an abandoned vehicle in central Fresno has been identified as a father of five, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Diana Street and White Avenue Thursday following a report of a parked vehicle with a possible gunshot victim inside, said Sgt. Jeff La Blue. On arrival, they found the victim, identified as Richard Molina Jr., 36, dead inside the vehicle.

Richard Molina Jr., 36 (Courtesy of Fresno Police Department)

It appeared that the victim had been shot in the upper body.

Investigators believe that Molina may have been shot early Thursday morning, La Blue said. The victim leaves behind five children.

Homicide detectives are working the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective M. Yee at 559-621-2407 or Detective R. Diaz at 559-621-2448 under Fresno Police case number 20-26303.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.