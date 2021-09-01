Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have now identified a man accused of a fatal shooting in Visalia over the weekend.

The Visalia Police Department says 25-year-old Kendrick Crossley allegedly shot a man on Sunday night near Sante Fe Street and Kaweah Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he later passed away from his injuries.

Crossley is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities believe Crossley may have cut his hair and shaved his facial hair in an attempt to change his appearance.

Crossley is known to frequent several cities throughout Tulare County.

Officers warn that Crossley should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Police say 42-year-old Lakrisha Crossley has been arrested for acting as an accessory after the murder.

She is accused of providing Crossley with material support and helping him avoid arrest.

Anyone with information about Crossley’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Michael Morganiti at (559) 713-4104, or their local law enforcement agency.