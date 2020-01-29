Police ID suspect arrested in fatal NW Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man arrested Tuesday in a fatal northwest Fresno hit-and-run involving a man in a wheelchair was identified Wednesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Raul Morales, 38, was arrested around 7:15 p.m. in the Friday night fatal hit-and-run crash at Brawley and McKinley avenues, Lt. Mark Hudson said.

Detectives received a tip that the suspect vehicle was in the 2000 block of N. Hanover Ave., just south of Clinton Avenue.

The vehicle was found in the area and appeared to have sustained damage consistent with it being involved in a wreck, Hudson said.

Detectives also saw Morales had already begun to make repairs to the vehicle.

Hudson said Morales was arrested at the residence and the vehicle was seized as evidence.

Morales was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run causing death and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

