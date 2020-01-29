Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Police ID suspect arrested in fatal NW Fresno hit-and-run

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Raul Morales, 38 (Courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man arrested Tuesday in a fatal northwest Fresno hit-and-run involving a man in a wheelchair was identified Wednesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Raul Morales, 38, was arrested around 7:15 p.m. in the Friday night fatal hit-and-run crash at Brawley and McKinley avenues, Lt. Mark Hudson said.

Detectives received a tip that the suspect vehicle was in the 2000 block of N. Hanover Ave., just south of Clinton Avenue.

The vehicle was found in the area and appeared to have sustained damage consistent with it being involved in a wreck, Hudson said.

Detectives also saw Morales had already begun to make repairs to the vehicle.

Hudson said Morales was arrested at the residence and the vehicle was seized as evidence.

Morales was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run causing death and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know