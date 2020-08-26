Police: Hanford teacher arrested for inappropriate conversations with 3 juveniles

Authorities say he also sent sexual images to one of the victims

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teacher in the Hanford High School District was arrested after police say he had inappropriate conversations with three underage girls through electronic communication.

The Hanford Police Department said they arrested a 54-year-old Robert Duvall of Hanford after detectives learned Duvall had also sent sexual images to one of the victims.

Duvall was off of work and staying out of the area at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He was located and arrested in Rancho Mirage on Aug. 19 and booked into the Riverside County Jail.

Duvall’s bail was set in the amount of $100,000, and Duvall bailed out of jail the next day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hanford Police Department Detective Unit at 559-585-2540 or Detective A. Ortega at 559-585-4724.

