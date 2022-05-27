CLOVIS, CA (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives say they found a ghost gun while investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Thursday in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 2:55 p.m. Clovis police responded to a shooting in the area of Rialto and Willow avenues. Initially, officers were initially unable to find a victim, but according to officers, a male juvenile with a gunshot wound in his leg was found on the 800 block of Rialto Avenue.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital and is described as being in stable condition by officials.

During their investigation into the incident, detectives say they were able to find a “ghost gun” at the home where they believe the shooting took place.

Detectives say that people in the area in the shooting, as well as the juvenile that was shot, are not cooperating with authorities.

If you have any information about this incident the Clovis Police Department is asking you to call their non-emergency number at (559) 324-2800.