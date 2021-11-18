POLICE: Five arrested after stealing over $2,000 in perfume from Ulta Beauty

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested four men and one juvenile after stealing over $2,000 in perfume at Ulta Beauty near Riverpark Shopping Center, Fresno police officials say.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty on North Blackstone regarding three male juveniles stealing over $1,000 in fragrances.

Officers say while investigating the incident they developed information on the suspect’s whereabouts and they along with CHP airplane officials were able to locate four male juveniles walking towards the Ulta Beauty store at Fashion Fair Mall.

According to police, as officers approached the area, the four ran back to an awaiting vehicle.

Authorities say a traffic stop was then initiated and the vehicle stopped in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot, but the driver and two passengers from the vehicle fled the scene while two others stayed inside of it.

Fresno police officials say the three who fled were quickly captured and the two that remained in the vehicle were also detained. According to officials, property stolen from retail stores was found in the vehicle.

As officers investigate the incident, police say it was later determined that five men were involved in the theft, four adults in their late teens to early 20s and one juvenile.

Officials say all five were positively identified and arrested for conspiracy to commit grand theft and all property stolen was recovered and returned to the store.