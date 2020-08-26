Police find pipe bomb during traffic stop in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after Visalia Police say they found an explosive device during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., officers with the special enforcement unit made a traffic stop in the area of Cypress and Santa Fe streets.

Officers said they searched the car and found a pipe bomb inside the passenger compartment officers evacuated nearby residents.

The Central Valley Regional Bomb Squad responded and rendered the device safe.

Police said they arrested 33-year-old Raymundo Camacho. He was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges of possessing an explosive device.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

