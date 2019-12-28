Police find a man shot multiple times in Visalia neighborhood

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found shot multiple times Friday night in a Visalia neighborhood, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of the 1400 block of North Bridge Street around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. Sean O’Rafferty said. The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

O’Raffety said no arrests have been made and Visalia Police are asking the public for information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meier at 559-713-4211 or the non-emergency line at 559-734-8116.

