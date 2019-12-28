Police find a man shot multiple times in Visalia neighborhood

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found shot multiple times Friday night in a Visalia neighborhood, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of the 1400 block of North Bridge Street around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. Sean O’Rafferty said. The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

O’Raffety said no arrests have been made and Visalia Police are asking the public for information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meier at 559-713-4211 or the non-emergency line at 559-734-8116.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com