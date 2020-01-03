Police: Father beats up man accused of molesting small children

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Spotsylvania County said deputies found a 60-year-old man badly beaten and another man approaching with a gun while responding to a home in the early hours of Dec. 29.

The armed man, who authorities say caused the severe injuries to the other man’s face, complied with deputies’ commands to drop his weapon.

An investigation revealed that the man who was beaten, identified as Mark Stanley, was visiting family for the holidays. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the man with the gun found Stanley “nude from the waist down” while checking in on his children, ages 2 and 3.

The father of the children began questioning Stanley, who then pushed him out of the room and locked the door. The Sheriff’s Office said the man forced his way back into the room and began beating Stanley.

Stanley, a 60-year-old from North Carolina, faces two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and domestic assault. Additional charges could be brought against Stanley, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Stanley is in jail under no bond after being treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The man who beat Stanley will not face charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

