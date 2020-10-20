Police: DUI crash flips parked car in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police say a DUI driver hit a parked car so hard it flipped over before crashing his own vehicle Monday night

Police said they got a call of a reckless driver in the area of Ashlan and Angus avenues around 10:30pm. When they arrived, they found the crash.

Police say three people walked away from the crash but firefighters had to free one person who was pinned in the car. That person was taken to the hospital with moderate injures.

Police say drugs or alcohol were involved. Officers arrested the driver for felony DUI.

