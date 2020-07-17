Police: Drunken driver crashes into pond in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An alleged drunken driver was arrested after crashing into a pond in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno police.

Police said they got a call around 5 a.m near Barstow and Valentine avenues at the Heron Point apartments of a car submerged in a pond.

When officers arrived they said they found the car in the pond after they say the driver overcorrected turning into the apartments.

The driver who was not injured was cited and released for possible DUI.

