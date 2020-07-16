Police: Driver crashes into bed of sleeping 17-year-old girl in Hanford

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford Police said a man driving under the influence of marijuana crashed into a house hitting a bed where a 17-year-old girl was sleeping in Hanford late Wednesday night.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. police got a call in the 1300 block of Canyon Creek Street for a report of a crash into a house.

When officers arrived they said they found a car had crashed into a house into a bedroom, striking a bed where the 17-year-old was sleeping.

Police said the impact of the collision propelled the girl out of her bed hitting an interior wall.

Police identified the driver of the car as 24-year-old Antonio Mendoza he found inside the car with significant injuries, but police say they weren’t life-threatening.

The 17-year-old was treated with minor injuries, according to police.

Police said they evaluated Mendoza and suspect he had been driving under the influence of marijuana he was booked into the Kings County Jail for Felony DUI. His bail was set at $50,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.