Police dog finds meth in a vehicle in Merced, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K-9 Roki, with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, located 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop, deputies say on Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials state they conducted a traffic stop on a car with a disabled headlight last Friday evening near Dan Ward Road and Cowden Avenue.

During the investigation, deputies learned the vehicle had been reported as stolen. They identified the driver as Joseph Lomeli, and he is currently on probation through Merced County.

Deputy Miller arrived on the scene along with K-9 Roki to help search the vehicle.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Roki located a black fanny pack with 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Deputies state Lomeli was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.