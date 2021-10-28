POLICE: Detectives investigate shooting in west Fresno that left one man injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man has been shot in west Fresno on Thursday night, according to Fresno police officials.

Around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Robinson Avenue regarding a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired.

While officers were headed to the scene, officials say another call came in regarding a gunshot wound victim located within the same area of the ShotSpotter alert.

According to authorities, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fresno police officials say detectives are currently on scene looking for witnesses and surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Authorities say a suspect has not been identified at this time and investigators will be in the area for the next couple of hours gathering evidence.

According to officials, the victim did survive the shooting, but his condition is unknown.

