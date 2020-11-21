Police, community looking for answers after street vendor gunned down in broad daylight

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno Police, along with the community, are looking for answers after a street vendor was gunned down in broad daylight Friday.

Thomas Evans said he, and others in the area, tried to help.

“At first because he’s a corner vendor I thought the stuff in the street was the stuff in the ICEEs, and come to find out it was blood,” he said.

Police were called to Olive and Farris avenues in central Fresno just before 12 p.m.

They found a Hispanic man in his mid 40s shot several times in the upper body.

Investigators believe he was on his bike when a dark mid-sized SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside opened fire, before taking off south on Farris.

Police on scene didn’t have a clear motive.

This comes one month after another street vendor was shot at Madison and Mariposa during an attempted robbery.

“The victim took off running, at which point one of the juveniles discharged one round at the victim,” Lt. Israel Reyes said.

Officers do not believe robbery played a role in Friday’s homicide and also don’t think it was a random act of violence.

Capt. David Ramos said it did not look like there was a confrontation at the scene, but it’s possible there was one beforehand.

“It’s early on in the investigation, but in these types of investigations we’re going to be looking at the relationship, if any at all existed, between the suspect and the victim (and) what type of incidents the suspects or victim may have been involved in prior,” he said.

Ramos said the victim is well known in the area.

Evans said the situation is scary because his daughter lives around the corner, and called the act senseless.

“He had his wallet on him, his cell phone was next to him. So they didn’t take anything from him. You just shot this man for no reason,” he said.

Police have not released the victim’s name. They’re looking for surveillance video in the area and asking anyone with information on a suspect or the dark-colored SUV to give them a call.