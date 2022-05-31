CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was convicted on multiple charges related to the sexual assault of juveniles, according to the Clovis Police Department.

On Tuesday, 58-year-old Richard Bradberry from Clovis was convicted on multiple charges relating to sexual assault and could face 65 years or more in state prison according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials say Bradberry was arrested in July of 2019 in connection to the sexual assault of multiple male juveniles, all under the age of 16.

While investigating the incidents, detectives say they found that the sexual assaults happened at or near Bradberry’s apartment near Barstow and Villa avenues in Clovis.

Officials say Bradberry was convicted by a jury on eight charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, oral copulation, sexual assault with someone at least 10 years younger than the suspect, and criminal enhancements.