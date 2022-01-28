POLICE: Clerks refuse to hand over cash in two attempted robberies in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Store clerks in Merced refused to hand over cash in robberies that took place minutes apart Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the Walgreens near Olive Avenue and G Street on reports of an attempted robbery around 9:30 p.m. Police say witnesses reported that a person wearing all-black clothing demanded cash from the register.

The clerk refused to hand over any money and the suspect fled the area, according to police.

Around 13 minutes later police say they responded to another attempted robbery at a Chevron near Yosemite Avenue and G Street.

Police said the clerk reported the suspect demanded cash and lottery tickets. Once again, police said the suspect fled the scene after the clerk refused to hand over the money and lottery tickets.

The suspect fled the area on a bicycle according to investigators who are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Jacob Paynter at (209) 385-6905.