Police: Chick-fil-A struck by bullet at Fashion Fair shopping center

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Chick-fil-A at Fresno’s Fashion Fair was struck by a bullet on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Fresno Police Department says Chick-fil-A employees called police about the business being struck by gunfire at around 4:30 p.m. on Shaw Avenue. Officers say when they arrived they found the shell casing and the area where the location was hit.

Fashion fair security provided police surveillance video of two vehicles meeting in the parking lot.

According to authorities, the footage shows two men getting out of vehicles and talking to each other and then one man getting back into the vehicle. When he was leaving the occupants of the other vehicle began to shoot at the vehicle. They missed and hit the restaurant.

Police say one suspect vehicle was a gray sedan, while the victim’s car was a white sedan.

