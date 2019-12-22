Police catch 2 juveniles burglarizing Visalia home

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two juveniles were caught in the act of burglarizing a Visalia home Saturday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a report of a residential burglary in progress in the area of the 3200 block of E. Noble Ave., Sgt. Celeste Sanchez said.

Two suspects, identified as juveniles, were found by officers and taken into custody with the help of a police K-9 unit.

Sanchez said the suspects were booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest charges.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.