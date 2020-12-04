Police: Burglars break into several Clovis businesses but fail to enter jewelry store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Burglars broke into several Clovis businesses Friday morning but were unsuccessful in breaking into an adjacent jewelry store, according to Clovis Police.

Officers around 8 a.m. responded to a report of break-ins at a commercial building along Shaw Avenue just west of Peach Avenue, said Cpl. James Ellenberger. It appeared that someone forced their way inside multiple businesses in the building as they tried to make their way through the walls to get into the jewelry shop.

While nothing was taken out of the jewelry store, neighboring businesses were not so lucky.

A small amount of property was taken from other stores, Ellenberger said. Police do not have a figure on how much the stolen property was worth.

Officers are asking the affected businesses for any leads and security footage that could help in their investigation.