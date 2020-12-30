Police: Atwater man dies after being shot in the face

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Atwater man was killed early Wednesday morning after being shot in the face, according to Atwater Police.

Officers responded to the area of 2400 Atwater Boulevard around 3:50 a.m. for a report of a “man down” in the area, according to Chief Michael Salvador. A Hispanic man was found lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews tried to save the man but he was later declared dead at the scene.

Evidence found indicated that several rounds were fired by a small caliber handgun, Salvador said. One of those rounds struck the victim in the face.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending an investigation and notification of next of kin. An autopsy is also pending.

Salvador said the investigation is in its early stages and officers are asking for the public’s help in providing surveillance video in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Atwater Police at 209-357-6396 or by email at police@atwater.org and ask for Detective Sgt. Brum or Detectives Vierra and Aguilar.