Police: ATM thief in custody with clothes he was wearing during burglary

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare County man is in custody for multiple ATM thefts and burglaries around Tulare and Visalia, police says.

On Friday, Exeter Police says they contacted Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives about an anonymous tip they received on the whereabouts of a wanted burglar.

Police say the suspect was identified as Aron Matheson.

Matheson is responsible for multiple ATM theft around Tulare County, as well as the burglary and attempted theft of an ATM at the Visalia Sales Yard, according to police.

Police say Matheson was tracked down and arrested.

Officers say when they searched his home, they found the same clothes worn during the burglary at the Visalia Sales Yard and other items.

This case remains under investigation.

Police say anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lisa Christiansen or Sergeant Larry Camacho at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com.

