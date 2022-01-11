Police asking for help identifying a 7-Eleven robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a person who is suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven on Sunday.

Police said they were called around 3:00 a.m. for a robbery that had just taken place at the 7-Eleven on 2515 E. McKinley Ave.

Officers said the suspect pulled out a firearm during the robbery and ran away before they were able to arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Amada Galaviz at (559) 621-2083 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.