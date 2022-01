FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they say robbed a market in central Fresno on Jan. 6.

Police say the suspect robbed the Lewis Street Market near Fresno Street and Olive Avenue around 12 noon.

(Picture Courtesy Fresno Police)

Investigators ask anyone who can identify the suspects, or may have additional information, to contact the Fresno Police Department on (559) 621-7000.