Police ask for help identifying suspect who robbed store at knifepoint

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a convenience store at the threat of a knife earlier this month, the Fresno Police Department said Tuesday.

On Nov. 7, officers responded to 3060 E. Tulare St. for an armed robbery.

A suspect took several items, and when the clerk tried to stop him, the suspect removed a large knife from its sheath and threatened the clerk and store owner, police said.

The suspect fled on a light-colored mountain bike.

Anyone with information should contact Detective J. Knapp at 559-621-2436.

