Police arrest suspects on the run for Visalia homicide, officials say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Tuesday in Visalia, according to Visalia Police officials.

On Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of West Hemlock for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers say the victim, Dominic Harris, 38, was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Officials say detectives from the department’s Violent Crimes Unit have been actively working the case and have arrested Derek Williams, 35, and Elissa Navarro, 31, in connection to the homicide Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities say Violent Crimes detectives and the CDCR’s Fugitive Apprehension Team responded to the City of Taft after learning that Williams and Navarro were attempting to avoid investigators by hiding in the Taft area.

With the help of the Taft Police Department, investigators were able to locate Williams and Navarro at a hotel in the city and took them both into custody.

Police say Williams was booked for homicide, conspiracy and a parole hold. Navarro was booked for aiding Williams in avoiding capture following the crime and for four outstanding warrants.

The Visalia Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Saelee at (559) 713-4576.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com