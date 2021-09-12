Police arrest suspects on the run for Visalia homicide, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Tuesday in Visalia, according to Visalia Police officials.

On Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of West Hemlock for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers say the victim, Dominic Harris, 38, was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Officials say detectives from the department’s Violent Crimes Unit have been actively working the case and have arrested Derek Williams, 35, and Elissa Navarro, 31, in connection to the homicide Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities say Violent Crimes detectives and the CDCR’s Fugitive Apprehension Team responded to the City of Taft after learning that Williams and Navarro were attempting to avoid investigators by hiding in the Taft area.

With the help of the Taft Police Department, investigators were able to locate Williams and Navarro at a hotel in the city and took them both into custody.

Police say Williams was booked for homicide, conspiracy and a parole hold. Navarro was booked for aiding Williams in avoiding capture following the crime and for four outstanding warrants.

The Visalia Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Saelee at (559) 713-4576.