Police arrest suspect after report of shots fired in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police arrested a man after officers responded to shots fired at a home in west-central Fresno Thursday morning.

Police arrived around 4:30 a.m. at a home near Clinton and Cornelia avenues.

Officers say they got a call of a family disturbance and shots fired in the garage of a home. They say after a short time, the suspect surrendered and claimed he let off an M-80 firework.

Police searched the home and say they found the weapon and a bullet hole in the garage.

The suspect was arrested. Police say he could be charged with “negligent discharge” of a weapon.