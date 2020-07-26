Police arrest Merced man following armed standoff

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police said they arrested a man early Sunday morning following an armed standoff inside an apartment that was occupied with his girlfriend and children.

Officers received a call around midnight of a man inside a residence threatening his girlfriend and two children, ages 3 and 1, with a firearm and shooting inside the residence in the area of 2500 N. Highway 59.

The suspect began to fire at arriving officers with a shotgun as they were setting up a perimeter, Police said. The suspect then left the residence unarmed and tried to escape on foot.

Officers took the suspect into custody after a short struggle on Highway 59 in front of the apartment complex.

Several apartments in the area were struck by gunfire as well as a trailer.

The suspect, Demarcus Lyons, 26, was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of shooting into an inhabited building, endagering a child with possible great bodily harm, terrorist threats and resisting arrest, Police said.

The victims were not injured.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Salyers at 209-388-7705 or by email at salyersj@cityofmerced.org.