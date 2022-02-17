Police arrest man wanted for multiple burglary charges in Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to several burglaries in Fresno and Clovis on Thursday morning, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Around 6:00 a.m., officers say they recognized a vehicle near Blackstone and San Jose avenues that had been posted on a patrol bulletin belonging to Robert George Hill, 28.

Police say Hill is a “prolific burglar” wanted for multiple counts of felony burglary charges in the area.

According to officials, as officers began to approach the vehicle, Hill was seen leaving a coffee shop near the area with a coffee in his hand. Authorities say when Hill saw officers he ran across Blackstone Avenue but was quickly caught by police.

Investigators say once Hil was in custody, detectives from four of the five policing districts with the Fresno Police Department and detectives from the Clovis Police Department interviewed Hill regarding his “illegal activities.”

Officials say Hill is being charged with 14 counts of felony burglary by the Fresno Police Department and two additional counts of felony burglary by the Clovis Police Department.

According to police, Hill began his “burglary spree” in Nov. 2021. Authorities say some of the businesses he struck included Jugo Salad & Juice Bar, Milk Tea, Me-N-Eds Pizza, Deli Delicious, Tiger Boba, Nektar Juice and the Berrock Shop.