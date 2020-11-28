Police arrest man trying to burglarize Visalia residence

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Friday night after trying to burglarize a Visalia residence, according to Visalia Police.

Officers around 11:40 p.m. responded to the area of 2700 W. Tyler Ave. for a suspicious circumstance, said Sgt. Jon Pree. A man had tried to gain entry to a residence and was looking into windows in the backyard.

The man had left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect, identified as Dominic Guyton, 18, was seen jumping fences and was found in a nearby neighborhood where he was taken into custody, Pree said. He was positively identified by the victim.

The suspect was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial facility on charges of attempted residential burglary, resisting arrest and tresspassing.

No injuries were reported in this incident.