Police arrest man in connection to 2 armed robberies at Merced County dairies, one fatal

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man from Gustine is under arrest for an armed robbery at a Merced County dairy on April 15, which deputies believe is connected to a fatal armed robbery at another Merced County dairy.

According to Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident took place on April 15 on the 26000 block of Fahey Road outside Gustine and the second incident on April 20 on the 10000 block of South Ingomar Avenue, also outside Gustine.

Deputies say someone was killed during the second robbery and that incident is being investigated as a homicide.

According to detectives, their investigation led them to 30-year-old Hector DeLaCruz in connection with the April 15 robbery.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the two incidents is ongoing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.