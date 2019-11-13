Police arrest man for carjacking Lyft driver and home invasion in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested Sunday for allegedly carjacking a Lyft driver and for a home invasion in northwest Fresno, authorities announced Wednesday.

On Saturday, officers responded to a call of a reported disturbance occurring in the Fig Garden Village parking lot on 790 W. Shaw Ave. around 1 a.m. They found a victim identified as a 45-year-old man who suffered facial lacerations.

The victim told officers that he was driving for Lyft when he received a ride quest from the area of Clovis and Shields avenues, Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan said. The victim arrived and picked up a man.

The man pointed a handgun at the driver while in transit and demanded money.

The suspect was taken to the Wells Fargo Bank at Fig Garden Village and forced the victim to withdraw cash from the ATM, Bowlan said. A fight then broke out between the two, during which time the victim passed out.

The suspect stole the victim’s vehicle while he was passed out, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for minor lacerations suffered during the fight and was later released.

Bowlan said the victim’s vehicle was located unoccupied approximately three hours later in the area of Maroa and Barstow avenues.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an additional robbery in the same area where the carjacked vehicle was found.

A 66-year-old woman told officers that the suspect had broken into the victim’s residence and held her against her will inside her home for several hours, Bowlan said.

She was able to escape and notify a neighbor after the suspect left the victim’s house.

The suspect stole her vehicle, which was later located and recovered in southwest Fresno, police said.

The suspect, identified as Gerardo Madrigal, 28, of Fresno, was seen walking in the area of Eunice Avenue and Reverend Chester Riggins Boulevard by officers and was arrested without incident after a short foot chase.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact detectives Kham Xiong at 559-621-2079 or Parvinder Dhillon at 559-621-2081 under case numbers 19-72848 & 19-72917.

