Police arrest man after firing off pistol near St. Johns River in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was arrested by officers early Sunday morning after firing off a pistol near the St. Johns River, according to Visalia Police.

Officers patrolling the area of Dinuba Boulevard and Riggin Avenue heard gunfire in rapid succession around 4:30 a.m., said Sgt. Mark Feller. A suspect coming out near the St. Johns River was contacted by officers.

A partially-concealed firearm in his sweatshirt was reported to have been seen by officers.

The suspect, identified as Roben Labaoan, 26, was taken into custody without incident, Feller said. Numerous shell casings of the same caliber as the pistol were recovered by officers.

No victims were found.

The suspect was booked into the Tulare County jail on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and unlawful carry of a concealed weapon.