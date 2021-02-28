Police arrest man after firing gun during scuffle in downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Saturday night after firing his weapon in a downtown Visalia parking lot during a scuffle and then shot toward a responding security guard who was able to take the weapon away before officers arrived, according to Visalia Police.

Officers around 10:30 p.m. responded to a report of gunfire in a parking garage located at 300 E. Acequia Ave., just west of Bridge Street, said Sgt. Jon Pree. It was found that the suspect, identified as Alex Salazar Jr., 27, had been involved in a confrontation with several people at a downtown business.

Salazar went into his vehicle parked on the second level of the garage where he got another altercation with the same people.

While in his vehicle, Salazar grabbed his firearm and fired it, Pree said. The group fled while Salazar was contacted by a security guard.

Salazar pointed his firearm at the security guard and fired two rounds in the guard’s direction. The security guard then took the firearm away from Salazar.

Pree said Salazar ran from officers once they arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Salazar was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting in an occupied structure, negligent discharge, resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm and removing the serial number from a firearm.

The security guard was not injured in the incident.