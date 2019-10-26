Police arrest Madera man after trying to stab man to death near a park

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera man was arrested Friday night for allegedly trying to stab a man to death near an area park earlier in the week, according to the Madera Police Department.

John Ramirez-Rivera, 31 (Courtesy Madera Police Dept)

Police said John Ramirez-Rivera, 31, was identified by detectives as the suspect who reportedly stabbed the man in the area of Rotary Park and the Fresno River. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers coordinated as a team and found Ramirez-Rivera walking inside Rotary Park. He was arrested without incident and later booked into the Madera County Jail on charges related to the case.

