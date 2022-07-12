COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person has been arrested on suspicion of rape charges, Coalinga Police officers announced Tuesday.

On July 8, officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Coalinga Police Department for a report of a juvenile rape that had occurred within the city of Coalinga.

Through extensive investigation, officers determined the suspect was a family friend and was more than ten years older than the minor victim.

The police department is encouraging anyone who has been a victim of a violent crime to come forward or contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525.