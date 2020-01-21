Police arrest juveniles in Fresno’s first homicide of 2020

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Two juveniles age 16 and 14 years old were arrested for Fresno’s first homicide, according to Police.

The juveniles are related to one another and are residents of Fresno.

Police say they were both booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related felony charges.

Fresno Police say they received 911 calls around 11 p.m. Jan. 8 that someone was bleeding from the head. Officers arrived to find a car riddled with bullets and 18-year-old Dezon Cheatham dead inside.

Officers followed a trail of blood to find the other victim, 17-year-old Christyan Roberts, who had been shot in the face.

He was immediately taken to Community Regional Center in Fresno.

“What the leads are based on right now is any forensic evidence left at the scene. We’re still waiting to see if anything comes back on the vehicle, whether there’s DNA or fingerprints in there,” Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

Bowlan said both victims had a lot ahead of them and were just normal kids. Cheatham recently enlisted in the Army and was scheduled to leave next month. He adds neither were involved in gangs.

“[Roberts] is very active in his church, so, it’s heartbreaking to us,” Bowlan said. “It’s heartbreaking to the families and it’s also heartbreaking in the community because they’re tired of seeing this type of violence as much as we are.”

Police say at this time they are not releasing a motive for the shooting.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.