Police arrest human trafficking suspect in Merced

Crime
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police arrested a human trafficking suspect Saturday after conducting a three-day human trafficking sting search.

The suspect was arrested after officers say he transported a 17-year-old girl to Merced for sex with an undercover officer who was posing as a customer.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old, Eric Washington of Visalia.

Washington was booked at the Merced County Jail on human trafficking charges, gang charges, and child endangerment.

