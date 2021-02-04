Police arrest Hanford woman after crashing vehicle filled with 4 teens during road rage incident

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Hanford woman has been arrested after she crashed her vehicle filled with four teens during a road rage incident, according to Hanford Police.

On Jan. 23, officers responded to a reported injury traffic crash in the area of Fargo Avenue and Glacier Way around 9:15 p.m., said Sgt. Jarred Cotta. Multiple people were found injured and trapped inside a vehicle.

The victims, including four children, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that ranged from minor to life threatening.

An investigation found that the driver, identified as Carla Morse, 49, was operating a vehicle with four teenage passengers when she became the aggressor in a road rage incident that lasted nearly three miles, Cotta said. Morse drove at high speeds and recklessly turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle causing the wreck.

Morse was arrested Tuesday on four counts of willful endangerment of a child and was booked into the Kings County Jail on $200,000 bail.